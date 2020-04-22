Eminem feeds Detroit health care workers with his 'mom's spaghetti'

"Knees weak, arms are heavy" no doubt applies to health care professionals who have been working tirelessly to help people in need during the coronavirus crisis, and Eminem is showing them support in his own fitting way.

The rapper recently sent containers of prepared spaghetti to feed the staff of Henry Ford Hospital in his hometown of Detroit, and the meal was also a winking reference to perhaps the most famous line in his Oscar-winning 2000 track "Lose Yourself."

Image zoom David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The hospital shared a photo of the gesture Tuesday on Instagram, showing deli containers emblazoned with a thank-you to frontline caregivers, Eminem's Shady Records logo, and labels that read "Mom's spaghetti."

"Our #HealthcareHeroes 'lost themselves' in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem," the caption reads. "Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!"

Eminem has previously brought the famous — and often memed — line to life. In 2017, he opened a pasta pop-up supporting his Revival album. Fans could purchase mom's spaghetti, meatballs, and even a "s'ghetti sandwich."

Celebrities have supported COVID-19 relief in all sorts of ways recently. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donated money to food banks, Phoebe Waller-Bridge streamed her play Fleabag on Amazon to raise money, and Diddy hosted a charity dance-a-thon with fellow stars.

Coincidentally, EW listed "Lose Yourself" as one of the best songs to wash your hands to. Its chorus, featuring lyrics like "You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow," is a great reminder that proper hygiene is your shot to prevent the spread of infections.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

Related content: