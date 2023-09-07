The great thing about getting a divorce before your 30s? “You’ve got your whole life still ahead of you,” said Ratajkowski.

Emily Ratajkowski is congratulating her fellow young divorcées.

In a Wednesday TikTok, the supermodel, author, and former actress offered kind words to those going through a divorce before their 30s — and shared her experienced opinion that the grass is greener on the other side.

Ratajkowski captioned the video, "Personally i find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30," and went on to offer advice to fellow "young ladies" who are "getting divorced before they turn 30." "[A]s someone who got married at 26," she says, "has been separated for a little over a year, [at] 32, I have to tell you… I don't think there's anything better."

Emily Ratajkowski, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Ratajkowski's comments come days after the news that Joe Jonas, 34, officially filed for divorce from his wife of four years, Sophie Turner, 27. As social media users and media personalities offer commentary on the young couple's split, Ratajkowski reflected on the latest chapter of her life, after separating from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022, after four years of marriage.

Ratajkowski explained, "If being in your 20s is the trenches, there is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life… and having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it's maybe not all it's cracked up to be and then you've got your whole life still ahead of you."

She finished the video by reassuring everyone "feeling stressed" about being divorced, and offering a sincere "congratulations."

The Gone Girl actress tied the knot with Bear-McCloud in 2018 and the couple later welcomed their son, Sylvester Apollo, in March 2021. In September of the following year, Ratajkowski filed for divorce. She opened up about the split earlier this year, during an episode of the Going Mental podcast.

"I didn't have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy," she said. "I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny 'cause I was not OK."

She later added, "I was sure there was something wrong with me. I think so much of what I learned coming out of that relationship is to trust your instincts."

Bear-McClard, an actor and producer known for collaborations with filmmaking duo Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, was accused of sexual misconduct by two women in May 2023.

