Emily Ratajkowski says Robin Thicke groped her on 'Blurred Lines' video shoot: Report

Emily Ratajkowski attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on September 24, 2021.

Emily Ratajkowski attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on September 24, 2021.

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski says she was sexually assaulted by singer Robin Thicke on the set of the 2013 music video for "Blurred Lines."

Ratajkowski describes the alleged incident in her upcoming book, My Body, according to The Sunday Times, which reported on the passage over the weekend.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind," Ratajkowski writes in the book (out Nov. 9), per the London-based paper. "I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke."

"He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director, Diane Martel's] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?'" Ratajkowski continues, according to the Times.

"I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts," Martel tells the Times. "One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile."

Representatives for Ratajkowski, Thicke, and Martel did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

In the "Blurred Lines" video, which was filmed with an all-female team, Ratajkowski is one of three models who dance semi-naked alongside Thicke, singer Pharrell Williams, and rapper TI.

Before the alleged incident, Ratajkowski reportedly writes that Thicke was "a little drunk" and "didn't seem to be enjoying himself in the same way."

Robin Thicke,Blurred Line Credit: Vevo

"I don't think he would have done this had be been sober," Martel tells the paper.

In her book, Ratajkowski reportedly writes that she "felt the heat of humiliation pump through" her body following the alleged incident, adding, "I didn't react — not really, not like I should have."

Martel tells the Times she reacted by screaming, "What the f--- are you doing, that's it!! The shoot is over!!" But according to the director, Ratajkowski offered to finish the shoot.

"We kept on and Emily was phenomenal. She's really the star of the video. She's fully mocking the male gaze with her beautiful shape and ferocious energy. She's playful, not seductive. And quite hilarious," Martel tells the outlet.

The "Blurred Lines" song has been a magnet for controversy since its release. Its lyrics, which include, "I know you want it," have been criticized for trivializing sexual violence. The video was also reportedly banned from YouTube.

While this is the first time Ratajkowski has spoken about the alleged incident publicly, she's been vocal in the past about her disdain for the video.

"I wasn't into the idea at all at first," Ratajkowski told InStyle UK in 2015. "I think I came off as a bit annoyed in the video. Now, it's the bane of my existence. When anyone comes up to me about 'Blurred Lines,' I'm like, are we seriously talking about a video from three years ago?"