Elvis Presley's stepbrother apologizes for 'derogatory comments' alleging singer died by suicide

Elvis Presley's stepbrother, David Stanley, is offering a mea culpa for making "derogatory comments" alleging the musician died by suicide in Amazon Prime Video's Elvis' Women documentary.

"I am sorry for the derogatory comments I made in a documentary about Elvis that was filmed last year," Stanley wrote on his Instagram, alongside a photo of himself and the King. "There is no excuse for my comments and I can fully understand why you would be angered."

He added, "I love and will always love Elvis and being part of his family. He is more than worthy of the love you have for him. He loved you. I love you and all I can ask of you is for you to forgive me for my irresponsible actions."

According to the Irish Mirror, in the docuseries, which released in the UK in May, Stanley alleged that Presley "premeditated taking the medications that killed him. Love, hurt, pain, exposure — he just couldn't take it any more."

"His taste for young girls, aged 15 or 16, made me sick," Presley's stepbrother reportedly said in the film, which is not currently available in the US. "I told him that it's a miracle he didn't get busted. He got away with things most people didn't, because of his money, fortune, fame and power, charisma and magnetism. Elvis could talk the socks off you."

Per the doc's synopsis, the series "goes offstage to reveal the private man — not the myth — as viewed through the eyes of the women whose love for the man endures: his nurse, his fiancé, his live in girlfriends, his many dalliances and a few young fans dreaming of more. This unique exposé uncovers a man who was much more complex than the public perception of the titular American icon."

Presley ultimately died of a heart attack as a result of a drug overdose in August 1977. He was 42.

EW has reached out to Presley's estate for comment.

