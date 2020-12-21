Elliot Page thanks fans for support in first statement since coming out as transgender

In his first Instagram post since coming out as transgender, Elliot Page thanked fans for their support.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other," Page wrote on Sunday. "See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot"

The actor also tagged two organizations serving trans people, TranSanta and Trans Lifeline, telling fans to support the causes "if you are able."

The Umbrella Academy star announced he was transgender on social media Dec. 1.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they, and my name is Elliot," Page wrote in his note. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," Page wrote. "To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better. Thank you for reading this."

Page's announcement was met with congratulations from fans, organizations such as GLAAD and Trans Lifeline, and celebrities like Mark Ruffalo, Julianne Moore, and RuPaul's Drag Race star Peppermint.

"Congratulation, Elliot, in committing to the full expression of your self and being so open and candid about it," the Avengers star wrote. "You have made this world a more tolerant and loving place with your commitment, courage, and vulnerability. We are lucky to have public figures like you."

"I love you Elliot and I'm so happy for you," Moore wrote in response to Page's Instagram post.

"We love you @TheElliotPagethank you for this candid and lovely expression and declaration," Peppermint, who came out as a transgender woman in 2012, tweeted.

Page's wife, dancer and choreographer Emma Portner, also supported the actor in a sweet statement.

"Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world," Portner wrote. "I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day."

She added, "Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

On Sunday, comedian Eddie Izzard also shared that she's been feeling "very positive" since announcing that her pronouns are now she/her and she is gender fluid.

"Well, it feels great, because people just assume that they just know me from before but I’m gender fluid. I just want to be based in girl mode from now on," Izzard said.