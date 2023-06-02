“This was right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak,” Page tells PEOPLE.

Elliot Page is about to release his memoir Pageboy (out June 6), but he's revealing some secrets from the book early.

On Friday, the Oscar-nominated star, who was assigned female at birth and came out publicly as a trans man in 2020, discussed some of the biggest bombshells from the memoir in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, including how he had a past relationship with Kate Mara, who had a boyfriend at the time.

"The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara," Page writes in the book, according to PEOPLE. "She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella [The Social Network, The Handmaid's Tale]."

In the memoir, Page reveals that he was filming 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past when he and Mara began their romance. According to PEOPLE, Page says that Mara's boyfriend Minghella was supportive of her exploring her feelings for Page at the time. "I never thought I could be in love with two people and now I know I can," Page says Mara told him.

"This was right after I'd come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak," Page says. "I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that — I think a lot of us do this — aren't fully available. And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away. And I think that is definitely a pattern in my life."

Page says he and Mara are still close, and that she "has read the book" and is appearing with him at an event to promote Pageboy in Los Angeles in June. "I think the love and care that we have for each other is it's very own special thing. Separate from the intimacy that I write about," Page adds.

