Ellen DeGeneres shares video of raging flood as she shelters in place at Montecito home

Ellen DeGeneres is sharing her experience as she shelters at home amid life-threatening flash flooding in Santa Barbara, Calif.

DeGeneres shared a video at her home in the county's Montecito region on Monday, writing in a caption, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."

The video shows a raging flood of water, which the TV host and comedian says was filmed in an area next to her house. DeGeneres begins by referring to the deadly floods and mudslides that hit the area five years ago today.

"This is crazy on the five-year anniversary. We are having unprecedented rain. This stream next to our house never flows, ever. It's probably about nine feet up. It could go another two feet up. We have horses ready to evacuate," she said.

She concluded, "We need to be nicer to Mother Nature, because Mother Nature is not happy with us. Let's all do our part. Stay safe everybody."

Authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order for Montecito on Monday due to "unprecedented" rainfall and flooding from the ongoing storm, which is also affecting much of the state. The National Weather Service in a tweet warned of the storm: "DANGEROUS LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING across southern Santa Barbara county and central Ventura county through this evening as additional heavy rain moves into the area. Follow orders from emergency officials."

DeGeneres is one of several Hollywood stars who call the area home. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more own homes there.