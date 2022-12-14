"He was my family," the comedian said of her longtime friend and collaborator.

Ellen DeGeneres mourns the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'I loved him with all my heart'

Ellen DeGeneres is paying her respects to longtime friend and collaborator Stephen "tWitch" Boss after his sudden death at 40.

In a heartfelt message posted to her social media accounts Wednesday, the comedian and TV host said she was "heartbroken" and added, "tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

DeGeneres also included a photo of her and Boss hugging backstage on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where Boss served as a producer and the in-house DJ.

Boss got his start on DeGeneres' long-running daytime talk show as a guest DJ in 2014, but he quickly charmed audiences with his upbeat personality and dynamic dance moves to become a full-time fixture.

The multitalented performer, who also appeared on So You Think You Can Dance and in several Step Up films, brought the Ellen studio to life with his showmanship, participated in a variety of DeGeneres' humorous on-air segments, and hosted the program in her absence. He became a co-executive producer of the show in 2020 and remained until its final episode aired earlier this year.

In addition to Ellen, Boss starred with DeGeneres on her variety game show Ellen's Game of Games, which ran for four seasons on NBC.

Boss' death was confirmed Wednesday by his wife, Allison Holker, who said in a statement to PEOPLE, "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt." According to PEOPLE, Boss died by suicide.

Ellen DeGeneres and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Ellen DeGeneres and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss | Credit: Mike Rozman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Warner Bros. Television Group, which produced The Ellen Degeneres Show, also mourned Boss' death, remembering him as an "integral part" of the show.

"He had the ability to bring communities of people together each day to share in joy and laughter," the company said in a statement. "Most importantly, he was a beloved friend, husband, and father. We extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to his family, friends, and fans."