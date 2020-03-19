Watch a bored Ellen DeGeneres cold call John Legend, Justin Timberlake, and other celebs

Image zoom

Ellen DeGeneres is so many people right now, sitting bored at home on quarantine. But unlike most of us, she has a slew of celebrity friends she can call to pass the time.

Since The Ellen DeGeneres Show suspended production until March 30 due to coronavirus, the host is at home with not much to do.

She posted a series of funny Instagram videos on Wednesday of her cold-calling Adam Levine, Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel, and John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen.

First, she called the Maroon 5 frontman to wish him a happy 41st birthday. Relatably, Levine said he was "just sitting here."

DeGeneres then called up Timberlake and Biel. When she asked what the couple was up to, they both responded with: "Nothing."

“Okay, call me in an hour,” Timberlake said before hanging up on the talk show host.

She then rang up Legend and Teigen, who — you guessed it — also didn't have much going on.

“I wish I had kids right now. I’m so bored," DeGeneres told the crooner. "Just wanted to call you guys and say hey. Bye.”

Stars, they're just like us. They also run out of things to do during a quarantine. Previously, the comedian tried to pass the time by doing puzzles (she gave up), watching herself on TV, and doing magic tricks (that also did not work).

Earlier this week, Legend was up to more interesting things as he performed live for fans on Instagram. During the at-home concert, the singer revealed he would be releasing a new album this summer.

