Elizabeth Hurley remembers ex Steve Bing after his tragic death: 'I am saddened beyond belief'

Elizabeth Hurley has broken her silence regarding the death of her ex Steve Bing, a movie producer and philanthropist who was also the father of her 18-year-old son, Damian.

The model and actress remembered Bing, whom she dated from 2000-2001, with a series of old photos on Instagram Tuesday, one day after he was found dead at the bottom of a luxury apartment building in Century City, Calif. Though they had a complicated relationship (Bing initially contested paternity of their son), Hurley noted they had rekindled their friendship over the past year.

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end," Hurley wrote. "Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year, we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages."

Damian, 18, also shared a message about the loss of Bing, thanking everyone for their outpouring of support during this difficult time.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news," he shared on Tuesday. "I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

A Los Angeles County Coroner spokesperson told PEOPLE that a man was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:10 p.m. PT in a reported suicide, although a final determination for cause of death and identification of the deceased is pending.

Bing is also father to 21-year-old Kira Bonder, his only daughter with former tennis star Lisa Bonder.