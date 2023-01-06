The actor made appearances in and lent his voice to numerous video games, television shows, and films throughout his decades-long career.

Earl Boen, a prolific voice and character actor best known for his performance as the villainous Dr. Peter Silberman in The Terminator films, has reportedly died at age 81.

Per TMZ and Variety, the actor died in Hawaii on Thursday. Although an official cause of death remains unclear, a friend of Boen and his family told Variety that he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer this past fall.

While he's widely recognized as the infamous criminal psychologist from 1984's Terminator — a role he reprised in 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 2003's Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, and via archival footage in 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate — Boen appeared in over 250 different films, television series, radio programs, and video games throughout his decades-long career in entertainment.

Los Angeles, CA - 1980: Earl Boen appearing in the ABC tv series 'It's A Living'. Credit: American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images

On the small screen, Boen could be seen in popular television staples like 1977's Wonder Woman starring Lynda Carter and the '80s sit-com It's A Living, as well as spotlight performances on Family Ties, Punky Brewster, Who's the Boss, Mama's Family, Matlock, Seinfeld, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and more. He announced his retirement from onscreen acting in 2003.

As a voice actor, Boen also appeared in numerous hit animated series, including A Pup Named Scooby-Doo, The Addams Family, Batman: The Animated Series, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Zorro, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and Kim Possible. He also lent his voice to multiple video game series, including the World of Warcraft, Tales of Monkey Island, Psychonauts, Call of Duty, Metal Gear Solid, and Baldur's Gate franchises.