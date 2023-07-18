Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are married

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have tied the knot after five years together.

The former Disney child star, 30, and his model partner, 29, reportedly married in a church on the outskirts of Budapest, Hungary, where Palvin was born and raised, over the weekend, according to local outlet Bors Online. Photos from the ceremony have also emerged online featuring Palvin in a Vivienne Westwood wedding dress.

EW has reached out to reps for Sprouse and Palvin for comment.

Sprouse and Palvin confirmed their engagement in conversation with Sprouse's twin brother, actor Cole Sprouse, for V Magazine last month, sharing that they got engaged last September.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin | Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

"We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement," Sprouse said. "What we wanted to do with Stephen [Gan, V editor-in-chief] and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We're playing with the idea of perception."

Palvin noted that they wanted to announce the news "on our time," adding, "When some people leaked the information that we got engaged, our PR team was like, 'Hey, so you guys should do maybe a post about it or talk to this magazine or talk to that magazine…' That really annoyed me because I knew we were building this story up. So, I'm very happy that we ended up doing it our way."

In a dinner date segment for British Vogue with Sprouse back in 2020, Palvin said the two intended to wed in her native Hungary. "I'm excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to," she said. "I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way."

She added, "I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.