After years of other people mixing up their names, Dylan McDermott and Dermot Mulroney are having an identity crisis. Yes. Still.

"I'm Dermot Mulroney," McDermott told Deadline, only for the actual Mulroney to interject.

"No," Mulroney corrected. "You're Dylan McDermott."

"Oh, right, right, sorry," McDermott replied, dabbing Mulroney's head with a napkin.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Dermot Mulroney attends the "The Cow" premiere during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at ZACH Theatre on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW) Dylan McDermott and Dermot Mulroney | Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty; Michael Loccisano/Getty

It might seem like this joke has already run its course — after all, it was the subject of a 2012 SNL skit — but something about tripping over their names never gets old. While picketing at NBC Universal as part of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the duo put their heads together to let audiences know why the actor's guild is on strike. But first, they needed a few moments to sort out their respective identities.

The two stars, whose eerily similar names have been known to cause confusion, are well-aware of the jokes and happy to play into them. In fact, they once used it as an excuse to share the screen when Mulroney guest-starred on McDermott's Fox comedy L.A. to Vegas as a rival pilot. But after flexing their comedic sides, the duo got serious when addressing their reasons for joining the picket lines during the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"Because fair is fair," Mulroney said. "We have simple proposals that are being ignored right now. It's pretty disturbing. So in an unprecedented show of unity, for the cause of the actors and writers."

"We came out together, on this most important topic because we feel that it's time," McDermott added. "It's time for wages to increase. It's time for more residuals, and it's time to protect ourselves from AI."

The nearly 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA have been on strike since July 14, when the union that represents all performers on film and television announced its national board voted unanimously to launch the guild's first strike, joining the WGA in Hollywood's first double-strike since 1960.

The news comes after the SAG-AFTRA bargaining committee and Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP), who represent the studios and streamers. As Mulroney and McDermott alluded, the issues at hand include salary minimums, the use of AI, and requests that streaming projects provide residuals and data transparency.

