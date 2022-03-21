DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy returns to Poland to aid Ukrainian refugees

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, the Dancing With the Stars alum who was filming a new World of Dance show in his home country of Ukraine when Russia invaded last month, has returned to Europe to aid humanitarian relief efforts.

As documented on his Instagram page, Chmerkovskiy was able to escape the war via a 31-hour train ride to Poland. He eventually made it back to Los Angeles, where he reunited with his family. But the war in Ukraine is still going on, so after spending some time with family and friends in America, Chmerkovskiy has gone back to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees via his new charity organization, Baranova27 — named for the address where he grew up in Odessa, Ukraine.

Baranova27 has been collecting donations of clothing, medical supplies, and hygienic equipment to ship to refugees in Europe, and fundraising via their GoFundMe page. Aside from those, refugees also need help with housing. In his latest Instagram video, uploaded from Warsaw, Chmerkovskiy said the streets are full of Ukrainian refugees and most cities hardly have room for more. So Chmerkovskiy is asking for help finding climate-controlled tents that can comfortably house people. He is also working with Bethenny Frankel's charitable organization BStrong.

"I'm going to visit my friend Bethenny Frankel. She's been doing amazing work," Chmerkovskiy said. "She has a couple centers right at the borders. I'm gonna go visit them, see if I can be of any service, and give you guys my perspective on what's happening. And obviously see how she's doing it because this is incredible infrastructure. We're all learning."

After giving updates on Baranova27's continuing efforts to get aid to Ukrainian refugees, Chmerkovskiy ended the video by reminding viewers that the war has not abated just because it's no longer as newsy. Things are getting worse, not better.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy 'DWTS' alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy is continuing to aid Ukrainian refugees displaced by Russia's invasion | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"We're getting a little hungover, people are getting tired," Chmerkovskiy said. "I'd like to ask everybody to realize it didn't end or slow down; it got worse in Ukraine. I want everybody to understand what that means because everything happened fast, and it was traumatic and worldwide. But right now it's getting worse, the humanitarian crisis is getting worse, and there are more people affected.

I would really, really like for you guys to give yourself a day off" Chmerkovskiy added. "Tune out, go to church, spend time with your family. Do your thing. But please, come back to us and come back to realization that a lot of people still need our help, and we should continue providing this support, because we now showed Ukraine as a world, that we can all do it together."

Chmerkovskiy promised that more updates will be forthcoming on his Instagram page, as he looks to use his recently-increased following to keep people informed about what's happening on the ground in eastern Europe.

