"Hey, brother. Ashley, DJ here," Johnson, one of Cain's heroes, said in a video message shared on Cain's Instagram. "First of all, the universe and God works in powerful, amazing, beautiful, mysterious ways. I rarely check my DMs and a friend of yours DMd me and I just happened to pick up her message and it sent me to your page. I want to tell you, first of all, I'm so sorry to hear about your beautiful daughter Azaylia," Johnson said.

"You tell that little lion I said let's go champ, and to stay strong," he added.

Last month, Cain and his wife Safiyya Vorajee announced that Azaylia was again battling leukemia. Cain explained via Instagram that the chemotherapy she was undergoing wasn't working after doctors found cancerous tumors throughout her body.

"She's had a tough, tough life," he said in the video. "From eight weeks old she'd been in hospital having chemotherapy, operations, transplants. And I feel like for the last part of her life, I just want to take her home, see her like a baby and give her the best rest of her life that we can give her."