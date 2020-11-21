Dwayne Johnson jokingly refuses to 'concede' Sexiest Man Alive title to Michael B. Jordan

The people have spoken, but 2016's winner is refusing to concede to this year's victor. No, this article is about PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive. Why do you ask?

"Congrats to my brother @michaelbjordan on the new sexy crown," the Jumanji star wrote in the post. "I CONCEDE NOTHING."

Jordan, for his part, was quite gracious about receiving the honor. "It's a cool feeling," the actor told PEOPLE. "You know, everybody always made that joke, like, 'Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.' But it’s a good club to be a part of."

In case you were wondering, no, Johnson and Jordan have never appeared in a movie or TV show together. Both, however, are poised to enter the DC Universe in the near future, with Johnson starring in the long-developing Black Adam and Jordan producing a Static Shock movie. With 2018 Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba joining James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, this just might be a cinematic universe we can get behind.