Dwayne Johnson's college football card sells for whopping $45,000

The Rock celebrated his University of Miami rookie card selling on the day of the Super Bowl.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is celebrating his full-circle football moment, coincidentally on Super Bowl Sunday.

The wrestler-turned-actor revealed on Instagram that his rookie card from his days playing football at the University of Miami sold for $45,000 after 50 bids today, ahead of the big game.

"This story of how my UNIV of MIAMI football card's value continues to rise has become so surreal to me. Playing in the @NFL was my dream and playing in the Super Bowl was my even bigger dream," Johnson wrote. "Of course, neither dream came true for me but years later...On SUPER BOWL Sunday my rookie card gets sold for 45K!!Congrats to the winning bidder!"

He added, "I never made it as a player to the big dance, so this humbling irony is not lost on me one bit," along with the hashtags #unpredictablelife and #94, his jersey number.

Johnson played defensive tackle for the university and was a part of the 1991 national championship team. His cards are actually quite rare, with only about 50 expected to exist today. They were produced in 1994 and reportedly given out at the Orange Bowl that season, but due to the rainy weather, many attendees did not save them.

Now, the value of the cards seems to be skyrocketing. In 2014, one of his cards sold for about $4,000, and in December, one sold for $14,000.

Like Johnson said on Instagram, he originally pursued a career in the NFL. After graduating, he had a short stint in the Canadian Football League before getting cut. And although he had an opportunity to return, he said his gut told him he was done with football. Johnson decided to follow in his father's footsteps and wrestle professionally, and the rest is history.

But the performer hasn't completely left his football days behind, revisiting the sport in movies like 2006's Gridiron Gang and 2007's The Game Plan.