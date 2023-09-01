Following Alicia Allain Schneider's death from breast cancer in February, her husband continues to share his journey through grief.

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider gets first tattoo to honor his late wife: People I show 'cry right away'

John Schneider is determined to remember his late wife forever. In order to do so, the former Dukes of Hazzard and Smallville star got his first-ever tattoo: a print of Alicia Allain Schneider's thumb on his hand, "where her thumb would be if she was holding my hand." See the tattoo in the current issue of PEOPLE.

"That's where her thumb was most hours of the day," Schneider told PEOPLE. "It didn't take any thought. It didn't take anything. It just popped into my head."

John Schneider and Alicia Allain John Schneider and Alicia Allain | Credit: Jason Wise/Getty

Schneider credits God with giving him the inspiration for the tattoo, and says it's gotten a positive reaction from everyone he's shown it to.

"That's not me. That's got to be God," Schneider said. "Inspiration like that has to be, because when the tattoo guy did it, he said, 'I've never done this, what a great idea.' And he's probably done 3,000 tattoos and had 4,000 himself. And then, everyone I show it to, most of the time, male, female, young or old, they cry right away. It's like, 'That's great.'"

Schneider previously revealed the "lie he had to tell" to his wife on her deathbed: That he was going to be okay without her. Months after her death from breast cancer in February, Schneider is still mourning her loss.

"I lied, because I said, 'Don't worry about me; I'll be OK,'" Schneider previously told PEOPLE. "That was a lie I had to tell, but she knew it. OK is a long way away."

Schneider also plans to honor his wife with a new album created in her memory. The two often made music together.