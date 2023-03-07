Drew Barrymore says her therapist of 10 years quit over her excessive drinking after divorce

Drew Barrymore has revealed that, following her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman, she split from another important person in her life: her therapist.

The 48-year-old actress and Drew Barrymore Show host told the Los Angeles Times that Barry Michels, a longtime celebrity therapist, suspended treatment for the star after she began drinking excessively in the wake of her romantic split.

"He just said, 'I can't do this anymore,'" Barrymore told the publication. "It was really about my drinking. I said, 'I get it. I've never respected you more. You see I'm not getting better. And I hope, one day, that I can earn your trust back.'"

EW has reached out to Michels for confirmation.

Drew Barrymore attends the 2022 Paramount Upfront at 666 Madison Avenue on May 18, 2022 in New York City. Drew Barrymore | Credit: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Barrymore added that her depression intensified following her split with Kopelman in 2016, after having two daughters, Olive and Frankie, during their four-year marriage.

Cameron Diaz, Barrymore's friend and Charlie's Angels costar, called the ordeal "difficult to watch," as Barrymore has endured various periods of sobriety throughout her life, and even entered rehab as a teenager after rising to prominence as a child star.

"But, I knew that if we all stuck with her and gave her the support she needed, she would find her way," Diaz told the Times. "I have absolute faith in her. You can't even comprehend how hard it was to be her as a child, and then she shot out the other end with the ability to save herself."

Barrymore previously opened up to PEOPLE about the "cripplingly difficult" split from Kopelman.

"There was no scandal. Nothing went wrong, which is cleaner, but makes it harder and more confusing because there isn't The Thing to point to," she said. "We tried so hard to make it work. [A friend] said to me, 'Divorce is the death of a dream.' That's exactly what it feels like, something so final you can't get it back."

She told the Times that she eventually quit drinking again in 2019, shortly after shooting the successful pilot for The Drew Barrymore Show.

