"He makes us laugh so hard that maybe we wee?"

Drew Barrymore was not clowning around when it came to celebrating Keegan-Michael Key's birthday. Well, actually she sorta was.

The daytime talk-show host and her costar Ross Matthews surprised Key on his special day by dressing up in full clown regalia and serenading the Super Mario Bros. Movie star on Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

After scrambling off stage before the commercial break, Barrymore returned with Matthews at her side, with them sporting their very own bright rainbow wigs, red noses, and colorful jumpsuits. Barrymore's outfit even boasted a flower that spouted water.

Upon seeing them, Key immediately burst into laughter and covered his face with his hands in shock at what could possibly be the world's best new clown duo. (Sorry, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga!)

While Barrymore did not explain the pair's outfit change, she did reveal that they had prepared a little something for Key. "We know you used to do singing telegrams for people's birthdays," Barrymore said. "We wanted to bring you that joy — full circle."

So to the tune of "This Old Man," Barrymore and Matthews took turns crooning their own cleverly crafted songs in honor of Key's 52nd birthday.

"This old man / He got mad / For Obama and it made us glad," Matthews sang. "In a sketch / On a show / It's called Key & Peele / Then he won an Emmy and he's a really big deal."

"This old man / He's Mr. Key / He's got a beard and is very funny / And he makes us laugh so hard that maybe we wee?" Barrymore chimed in. "Let's sing happy birthday on three."

Barrymore and Matthews then led the crowd in a rendition of "Happy Birthday" for Key as the screen behind them lit up, confetti fell from the ceiling, and a note read, "Happy birthday, Keegan."

"Happiest birthday," Barrymore told Key. "Thank you so much for all the joy and happiness that you have brought to the world."

"Thank you, Drew," replied Key, whose actual birthday was March 22. "This was so special. This is really lovely."

But Barrymore wasn't done yet. She then proceeded to bring out a cart with balloons and a cake to fully fete Keegan's big day.

"We got the candle and everything," Matthews added as Key made his wish.

