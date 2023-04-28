Drew Barrymore and Ke Huy Quan have sweet reunion after meeting as kids — all thanks to Steven Spielberg

Drew Barrymore has nothing but good things to say about Ke Huy Quan after the pair were spotted with Steven Spielberg at the Time100 Gala.

The talk-show host, who was among those honored at Wednesday's ceremony, reacted to a photo of the trio together at the event during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show and revealed that their connection actually goes back decades.

"What's so meaningful about this is, Ke and I met on the set of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," Barrymore recalled. "I came to London to hang out for around a week. Ke and I went to the zoo together. We hung out."

The actress, who was only 7 years old when she starred in Spielberg's 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, told host (and her former Fever Pitch costar) Jimmy Fallon that she would often "spend my time with Steven" when she was younger. "He would just bring me to work with him," she explained. "I think I was like 8 or 9, and [Ke] was like 11 or 12."

Quan kick-started his acting career when, at age 12, he portrayed Indiana Jones' sidekick Short Round in the beloved 1984 action-adventure sequel. While gazing at the photo, Barrymore gushed about her childhood friend and how much she enjoyed spending time with him.

"I loved him so much. I mean, Goonies, Data, hello?" she said, referring to Quan's character in the 1985 film. "He was such a good person and I liked him so much and there we are."

2023 TIME100 Gala Ke Huy Quan and Drew Barrymore at the Time100 Gala | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Barrymore, who pointed out that Spielberg "still has pictures" of their exciting London zoo adventure, noted that the Academy Award–winning director has always kept a watchful eye over their careers.

"Steven is the type of incredible human being that, I think, just wants to know [that] all of his kids are okay," she said. "So it just felt like this wonderful moment where we could be like, 'Your kids are okay.'"

drew Barrymore in ET and Ke Huy Quan in Temple of Doom Drew Barrymore in 'E.T.' and Ke Huy Quan in 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' | Credit: Getty; Shutterstock

Watch Barrymore rave about Quan — and why she loves hosting her own show — in the clip above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more