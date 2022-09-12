Long reunites with his ex-girlfriend on the season 3 premiere of her eponymous talk show.

A teary Drew Barrymore has a joyful reunion with ex-boyfriend Justin Long during the premiere of her eponymous talk show.

The former couple, who dated on and off between 2007 and 2010 reminisce about their "hedonistic" romance in the season 3 premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday. "I feel like we've been through so much together," Barrymore says. "When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, 'You know, I've really grown up Justin.' I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was then when we dated."

"You were the best," Long assures Barrymore, who says, "We had so much fun but we were more hedonistic. A little more immature. We would get together, we would breakup. It was chaos, it was hella fun." The former couple began a relationship in 2007 but split a year later. They rekindled their relationship after starring together in 2009's He's Just Not That Into You and 2010's Going the Distance before ultimately calling it quits.

"Fun chaos," Long says. "Most hedonism is fun."

Ahead of the premiere, Barrymore told CBS Mornings that Long's appearance happened organically. "Justin and I, we were together at a time when the stakes were low. We weren't thinking about marriage or children," she said. "We were just having fun. It just sort of organically happened. Who you premiere your show with is such a big deal in the industry."

"Season 1, I was like, 'I want Cameron and Lucy to come on,'" Barrymore continued, referencing her Charlie's Angels costars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. "These are people who are meaningful to me. . . I think there's something about taking the opportunity of this show to make it a personal journey."

Long pays a visit to his ex's cheerful daytime TV set to promote his new horror film Barbarian, which debuted at No. 1 at the box office this weekend with $10 million. Director Zach Cregger's feature film debut follows a young woman who discovers that the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger. Against her better judgment, she spends the night and discovers there's a lot more to fear than an unexpected house guest in the rental house of horror.

Long stars as an embattled actor with his own ties to the property. "It was so engaging, so scary," Long told EW of the twisty script at this year's Comic-Con. "I mean, scary and unexpected. I've read a lot of horror scripts and I've done a few of those movies, so it's very rare to find something that breaks the convention and is that unique and original."

