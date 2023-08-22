The daytime TV host was hosting a conversation with Sex Lives of College Girls alum Reneé Rapp when a man approached the stage.

Drew Barrymore escorted away after man approaches stage during interview: 'That went full Bodyguard'

Drew Barrymore was escorted offstage at an event at the 92nd Street Y in New York City on Monday night after a man crashed her conversation with Sex Lives of College Girls alum and musician Reneé Rapp.

In video footage from the event shared on TikTok, the daytime TV host was in the middle of discussing Rapp's upcoming album Snow Angel when someone yelled out Barrymore's name from the audience. She then paused and responded, "Oh my god, yes, hi!"

Both Barrymore and Rapp appeared visibly shocked as a man proceeded to approach the stage and identify himself. "You know who I am," he told Barrymore. "I need to see you at some point while you're in New York."

Quickly standing up, Rapp put an arm around Barrymore's waist and walked her a safe distance away as security prevented the man from coming into contact with either actress.

The pair returned to the stage to continue their discussion shortly after the situation was handled, with Rapp praising Barrymore for remaining calm throughout the incident and telling the crowd that the Charlie's Angels star was determined to finish their conversation.

"By the way, just so we're clear, they were like, 'Hey, do you need anything? Just a sec?'" Rapp said. "[Barrymore] was like 'Oh no, I've got it, I'm good!'"

Drew Barrymore attends the 8th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California. Drew Barrymore | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Barrymore, similarly, complimented Rapp for quickly coming to her defense. "Well, I have a new definition of your sexiness, it's that level of protectiveness. That went full Bodyguard," she said before giving Rapp a hug. "You are my Kevin Costner."

"I'll be that," Rapp responded.

A rep for Barrymore did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

