Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman reminisce about their first date as tweens: 'It was so cute'

Former child stars Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman reconnected for the first time in two decades — and shared fond memories about their first date as tweens.

Feldman swung by The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday and reminded Barrymore about their rendezvous, which happened a few years after her turn in Steven Spielberg's E.T. Feldman, who was about 12 or 13 at the time, recalled catching a movie with Barrymore, who was about 10 or 11.

"I get a call one day and my grandmother says, 'We got a call from Steven's office and the little girl from E.T. wants to meet you because she's got a crush on you,'" he said. "'And her mom was wondering if you guys would be able to get together and go on a little playdate.'"

"Of course neither of us drove because I was still living at my grandparents' and you were living with your mom," Feldman said. "We were just kids."

The actor then recalled them holding hands as they crossed the street. "It was so cute," he said. "I remember taking you to the movies. It was the movie theater next to [grocery chain] Gelson's parking lot, so we parked at the Gelson's, walked across the street, and you put your little hand up for me to hold, and I held your hand as we walked across the street."

Feldman continued, "We just stayed friends, and then it was years before we actually dated."

The two later went steady in 1989 as teenagers and attended that year's Academy Awards together. "I just threw on a cotton Betsey Johnson dress off the rack," Barrymore recollected. "I remember getting there and seeing people in such designer duds, and I remember looking around thinking, 'Oh, I'm very underdressed.'"

Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman at the Academy Awards in 1989 | Credit: S. Granitz/WireImage

Barrymore called Feldman and their romance a safe space. "We had that kind of relationship where they say, like, 'Date your friends,' and we were the embodiment of that," she said. "You were so kind. You were such a safe place for me, and we always hung out with your friends. It was just a really important place for me, and the memories are so vivid."

The host recently reunited with another former BF, actor Justin Long, in the season 2 premiere of her talk show last September. The pair, who dated on and off between 2007 and 2010, reflected on the romance.

"We had so much fun, but we were more hedonistic," Barrymore said. "A little more immature. We would get together, we would break up. It was chaos. It was hella fun."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Watch Feldman's interview with Barrymore above.