Charlie's Angels reunion! Watch Cameron Diaz surprise Drew Barrymore for her birthday

It's been 18 years since Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz last played two-thirds of Charlie's Angels (along with Lucy Liu), but their friendship has only grown stronger in the decades since. So when Diaz surprised Barrymore for her birthday on Monday, the mini Charlie's Angels reunion brought a tear to both of the women's eyes.

For Barrymore's 46th birthday, she handed over control of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, so she could have a day full of fun surprises. And just before Diaz showed up over Zoom, Barrymore guessed who it was going to be right away because they always spend birthdays together — and because they call each other by the nickname "Poo Poo."

"Usually we get to actually be together," Diaz said. "We are not big gift givers, we're more about experience, so we always try to go someplace and do something with the girls and be together. Cook, eat, hang and stay up all night and just have the best time."

Barrymore revealed that she and Diaz have become so close over the years that Diaz is the only platonic person she'll sleep in a bed with.

"I don't like co-sleeping with anyone, it's a thing," Barrymore said. "I don't know why but it's my thing. If it's like a lover then obviously that's different, but no friends. I will sleep in a bathtub, I've slept on a pool table, like you name it, but this one, oh my gosh. We've lived together for periods of time, been roommates. I've slept in a tent while my fever was breaking on a Chilean mountain in a thunderstorm in, like, Patagonia. I mean, yeah, we've been everywhere together."

In between all the laughs and reminiscing, the conversation turned to their thoughts on a potential Charlie's Angels revival. The audience applause made it clear that it's what the fans would want.

"I'm glad that people feel that way," Barrymore said. "I'll be grannies in inner tubes with Poo Poo, so we can do anything and everything as long as we're together. I have a whole life to live with you."

And Diaz replied, "I always say never say never. I feel the same way."

Then things got emotional as the friends started tearing up, talking about their love for each other.

"Truly one of the great joys of my life is our friendship," Diaz says. "When I think about you, literally I will cry, because I just think you're so special and to celebrate you every year, it's one of my favorite times of the year."

And Barrymore replied, "You've made me a better person my whole life. And you've seen me through everything. Ugly, beautiful, loss, life, birth."

Watch the video below to see the whole lovely exchange, and find out where their "Poo Poo" nicknames for each other came from:

