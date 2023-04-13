Actor Drake Bell found after reported 'missing and endangered' in Florida

Former Nickelodeon star and musician Drake Bell has been found after he was reported missing in Florida.

The Daytona Beach Police Department confirmed Thursday that the actor, 36, has been located and is safe after he was reported "missing and endangered" Wednesday. The Drake & Josh star's last known location was reported to be around the Mainland High School area just before 9 p.m.

Reps for the police department and Bell, whose legal name is Jared Drake Bell, did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Bell is best known for his role on the Nickelodeon sitcom Drake & Josh, centered on the misadventures of two teenage stepbrothers with contrasting personalities. He starred opposite Josh Peck in the series that also featured Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nancy Sullivan, and Jonathan Goldstein.