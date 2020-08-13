Drake Bell's ex-girlfriend accuses him of past abuse, actor denies allegations

Actor Drake Bell has been accused of emotional and physical abuse by his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt, who goes by the stage name Jimi Ono. Bell is denying the allegations.

In TikTok videos posted on Wednesday, Lingafelt said the Drake & Josh actor subjected her to the "the worst type of verbal abuse you could imagine," which she claimed later turned physical.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Bell said that he "never abused my ex-girlfriend or did so many of the other things Melissa falsely claimed on her TikTok video." EW has reached out to Bell and Lingafelt.

The singer and actress, who said she dated the Drake & Josh star in 2006 for around 2 years, began her series of TikTok videos by saying, "I don't really care if anyone believes me, as this is my story and my life, and something that I went through."

Lingafelt, now 30, said, "I started dating Drake when I was 16. I was homeschooled, I moved in with him. I was singing. It wasn't until about a year when the verbal abuse started, and when I say verbal abuse, imagine the worst type of verbal abuse you could imagine and that's what I got."

She continued, "The verbal abuse then turned to physical. Hitting, throwing. Everything. At the pinnacle of it, he dragged me down the stairs in our house in Los Feliz, my face hit every step on the way down. I have photos of this."

Although she did not reveal the photos in question, Lingafelt did show numerous photos of her with Bell in the video.

"I don't even want to get into the underaged girls thing," she said. "I mean, I will. But I'm scared."

She captioned the TikTok, "This is my truth. I hope this message reaches young girls, and that no one has to go through what I did. #2020survivor"

In later TikToks, Lingafelt presented screenshots of messages she said she received in response to her original post from an unnamed person who claimed Bell had raped them when they were underage, as well as two individuals who said Bell did the same to their friends who were also allegedly under 18.

In his statement denying Lingafelt's accusations, Bell said that as his relationship with her "ended — more than a decade ago — we, unfortunately, both called each other terrible names, as often happens when couples are breaking up. But that is it."

The actor then said Lingafelt's actions were a "misguided quest for more money or attention," and that he is reviewing "legal options."

"Clearly, Melissa still felt close enough to me just last year that she was comfortable reaching out to ask me to provide her with financial support during a tough time (which I did)," Bell continued.

In her TikTok videos, Lingafelt also featured a screenshot of what she described as a text conversation she had with a friend who claimed they recalled Bell's abuse toward Lingafelt.

"I remember the pics. I remember the physical fights. I remember him throwing you in a bathtub and scalding you with water," the friend wrote. "I remember him breaking all your antiques and I also remember calling the cops on him and having to stay at Molly's house until s— fizzled over."

In her Instagram Story on Wednesday night, Lingafelt similarly wrote that other people knew of the abuse.

"Everyone that really knows me and has been a friend of mine for the past 15 years, knows all too well of the abuse that Drake Bell put me through," she said. "I have so many witnesses, I have photos, it was my life. If you don't believe me, it is clear to me what kind of person you are, and I don't need that on my side.

"Nobody wants attention from abuse!!!!!!!" she continued. "I hope this gives girls the strength to come out about their experiences with him, because I know for a fact he has hundreds of victims."