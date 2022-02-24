"I made this decision and it’s been really hard to be honest about it," the We're Here and American Horror Story performer said in an emotional statement.

RuPaul's Drag Race and We're Here entertainer Eureka O'Hara has entered rehab for addiction and mental health treatment, the performer revealed Wednesday in an emotional statement.

"It was time for me to get my addiction and mental self under control. I made this decision and it's been really hard to be honest about it. I'm embarrassed! These are some of my first steps. I love you all so much!" the 31-year-old tweeted, adding that they've already been in treatment for "over a week" and already feels "clearer and better" than they did before.

"Will be back in Vegas mid March! I'm so sorry and love you all!" Eureka, who rose to prominence on seasons 9 and 10 of Drag Race, continued, referencing their role in the RuPaul's Drag Race Live! residency show in Las Vegas. "I'm sorry to myself. Ya know? but really feeling the blessings."

The official Drag Race account responded to Eureka's post, writing: "love you, proud of you," and the star's fellow alums from the Emmy-winning reality competition series also voiced their support.

"Good for you! Helping yourself is the hardest thing you will ever have to do. Proud of you," responded season 11 finalist and Canada's Drag Race host Brooke Lynn Hytes, while Eureka's All Stars 6 co-competitor Pandora Boxx replied with a virtual "*hug*."

Season 9 queen Peppermint encouraged the American Horror Story actor to "take your time" with the process, after season 13's Rosé stressed that there's "nothing to be embarrassed by or ashamed of," and that she's "proud" of Eureka and admires her "courage" and "honesty" throughout recovery — a sentiment further echoed by Eureka's season 10 sister Yuhua Hamasaki, who sent "lots of love and hugs" to her costar.

Eureka O'Hara Eureka O'Hara has entered rehab for addiction and mental health recovery. | Credit: Brandon Williams/Getty Images

We're Here docuseries co-creator Johnnie Ingram — whom Eureka has worked with across two seasons alongside Drag Race alums Shangela and Bob the Drag Queen — chimed in, tweeting: "We are so proud of you. Stay strong. Love you and We're Here always."

Read Eureka's full statement on her rehabilitation above.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including weekly season 14 recaps with the cast, adapted from our new Quick Drag series airing Fridays at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT on the @EW Twitter account.