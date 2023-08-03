"I threw my full iced Americano in his face," Shea wrote on social media.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 winner and upcoming Marvel Ironheart star Shea Couleé says she fought back when a man verbally accosted her after she stepped in to defend a trio of teens from sexist behavior.

"Today a man harassed 3 teenage girls calling them 'whores' outside of Starbucks. I immediately told him that he was inappropriate, and to not speak to young women that way," the Chicago-based artist posted Wednesday on social media, also alleging that the man called her the N-word and called her a f----t. "So I threw my full iced Americano in his face," she said.

"Then some crusty old white dude told me that my reaction was uncalled for even though he sat there the entire time while this man harassed these other girls and myself," Shea wrote in a follow-up post, in which she cautioned white people to "NEVER tell a Black person how to respond to being called" the N-word.

"He's lucky I didn't have a second iced americano, cuz he would have been covered in espresso too," she said. "Also, I have NEVER in my life thrown a drink on someone. And can I just say, it felt incredible?"

Shea later responded to an X/Twitter user who thanked her for standing up for the three girls.

"That was truly the part that bothered me. Men need to do better and stand up," Shea replied. "The only other person looking out for those girls besides me and [my partner] Dan of course was a WOMAN. But then this MAN wanted to put his two cents in after all was said and done. Like, shut up you coward."

