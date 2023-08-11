The season 7 star and season 10 winner engaged in a heated exchange in the comments section of Pearl's response to her recent blackface controversy.

The spat occurred after Aquaria initially responded to Pearl's apology post, addressing the image of a drag character that drew accusations of blackface from both fans and fellow show alums like Aquaria's season 10 sister The Vixen.

"No shade and not meaning to get into things as I know u don't mean harm but also u were the color of ur coffee [the character held] and I've never seen a fake tan pumped girl with such a cool and natural undertone across the body— I think people know u like to explore that character but I think it's usually a bit easier for others to understand if it's a less realistic shade for someone's natural skin (like something a bit more orange) and I think it's also fair to assume hopefully u saw that before posting as well," Aquaria commented. "Not trying to dogpile but people have come for me for far lighter and I'd imagined you didn't mean harm but were also both not blind or idiots."

Pearl fired back in a subsequent comment, calling Aquaria "the last person who needs to weigh in on this," among other accusations.

"I couldn't hold a candle to the drama u have gotten yourself into so to see u here projecting is really awkward and twisted. u are nobody to comment on my cosplay when u have been cosplaying me ur whole damn career," Pearl wrote. "To be clear, i do not care what you think about the situation or how i've chosen to handle it, my apology is not at all intended for you babe, so just keep texting your friends about me thanks for your input."

EW has reached out to a representative for Aquaria for further comment.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars Pearl and Aquaria 'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars Pearl and Aquaria | Credit: Santiago Felipe/FilmMagic; Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Aquaria eventually elaborated on her first comment, writing that it was "certainly 'not my place to take offense'" to Pearl's character in the first place.

"I obviously know u and ur art and character but I don't think it's brown and black peoples places to remind u the fine line you tread when performing such debatable art. Also perhaps a case of a 'if I don't like it, don't follow' but I'd imagine that ur not ever trying to turn people away for such a reason. I think people are happy for ur creativity but also respect ur decision to delete that," Aquaria continued. "Again, not trying to add fuel to a fire I think you've tried to put out, but the consistency across body and consistent undertone gives a way different story than u meant to convey and a fairly untrained eye or at least the photoshop dropper tool can tell the difference between that photo and ur more recent work. Thanks for entertaining and hopefully trying ur best to mediate and explain ur perspective."

She finished by calling out people "doing backflips to rationalize the original harm," distinguishing a "fine line between impact and intent in this situation."

Earlier, The Vixen spoke out against Pearl's photo depicting a blonde person with dark skin (which Pearl said she intended to be a "2000's britney-esque tan") drinking an iced coffee and sporting oversized pink lips.

"When people carelessly play with blackface and using slurs etc I think the public outrage overshadows the private hurt that we go through. These daily reminders that this world isn't safe, welcoming or sensitive to our feelings is overwhelming," The Vixen posted on social media, later adding: "White people paint their skin the shade of people who have to defend their skin shade and their surprised they have to defend their choice."

Season 11 star and Canadas Drag Race: Canada vs. the World runner-up Silky Nutmeg Ganache also addressed Pearl's photo with a reference to a tense moment Pearl shared with RuPaul on the set of season 7: "RuPaul should've just talked to her off camera cause now she mocking RuPaul in her younger years," Silky posted.

Read Pearl's apology and Aquaria's response in the social media posts above.

