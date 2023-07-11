Fellow Drag Race alums Alyssa Edwards, Valentina, Alexis Mateo, Kandy Muse, and more offered support to Envy after she revealed the news.

Drag Race Holland winner and TV personality Envy Peru was reportedly attacked in Amsterdam, as the drag entertainer revealed Tuesday in a harrowing Instagram post.

Envy called the incident a "wake-up call that we still have a long way to go" in the LGBTQIA+ community, before recounting the moment she was "attacked in broad daylight by 4 young men while on the bus" in the Netherlands' capital city.

"They threatened me with a weapon while making offensive slurs towards me and filming it. Even when I tried to distance myself from the situation by moving away, they continued and kept trying to hit me. As I tried to get away, what shocked me the most was that only one sweet lady stood up for me — in a whole bus full of people," Envy added. "When the bus finally got to my stop at central station, I sensed the boys following me, then one of them ran towards me and kicked me to the floor. Four women stood up for me and scared the boys away and escorted me to where I needed to go."

Envy said that she was in shock over the incident, but physically "doing okay" in the aftermath.

"I was hesitant to file a report since I am a person in the public eye. But as a proud member of our community and Pride Ambassador I can't be silent! These hate attacks need to stop! I know a lot of our community members stay silent when violence happens towards them because of fear," the 34-year-old Make Up Your Mind judge said. "But I decided I'm going to go to the police and will show them the footage I took of the incident. Nobody should go through this, and these cowardly actions should be punished."

In response to Envy's post, several Drag Race franchise alums commented with messages of support, including All Stars 4 queen and Drag Race Mexico cohost Valentina, season 5 icon Alyssa Edwards, season 3 star Alexis Mateo, perennial competitor Jujubee, and current All Stars 8 finalist Kandy Muse.

"I love you I am so sorry that happened to you," Kandy commented. "I'm so sorry this happen to you. I love you so much and I'm happy you're safe now. I wish I could give you the biggest hug," Jujubee wrote.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner and All Stars 7 contestant The Vivienne revealed in June that she, too, was the victim of a homophobic assault in the United Kingdom.

The international attacks on Envy and Vivienne came amid an uptick in anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation in U.S., which has impacted everything from public filming of HBO's queer-themed drag makeover series We're Here to drag performers in Tennessee who faced a controversial bill impacting public drag shows and trans people.

"'Hey, look over there!' — a classic distraction technique, distracting us away from the real issues that they were voted into office to focus on: jobs, healthcare, keeping our children safe from harm at their own school," Emmy-winning RuPaul's Drag Race host RuPaul said in March in response to conservative pushback to queer people, urging followers to donate to production company World of Wonder and the ACLU's Drag Defense Fund. "We know that bullies are incompetent at solving real issues. They look for easy targets so they can give the impression of being effective. They think our love, our light, our laughter, and our joy are signs of weakness, but they're wrong, because that is our strength. Drag queens are the marines of the queer movement. Don't get it twisted and don't be distracted. Register to vote so we can get these stunt queens out of office and put some smart people with real solutions into government."

Read Envy's full statement on her assault in the Instagram post above.

