Dolly Parton receives COVID-19 vaccine, updates 'Jolene' lyrics for the occasion

As we all know, good things come to those who wait — and so they have to Dolly Parton.

The country music icon received her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, sharing her experience in a video posted to social media. Parton previously said she would wait a bit to get vaccinated, despite being eligible due to her age, to give others more in need a chance to get their doses first. But now, as she wrote on Twitter, Parton has gotten "a dose of her own medicine" — a reference to the fact that she previously donated $1 million toward vaccine development at Nashville's Vanderbilt University, where she received her jab.

Parton also urged others to get vaccinated as soon as possible: "I just want to say to all of you cowards out there: Don't be such a chicken squat, get out there and get your shot," the singer said in the video. She also updated the lyrics to one of her most famous hits, "Jolene," for the occasion: "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine / I'm begging of you, please, don't hesitate / Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine / 'Cause once you're dead, then that's a bit too late."

Parton's longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who she mentioned in her tweet announcing her donation last year, administered her shot. "That didn't hurt! Just stung a little bit, but that was from the alcohol pad, I think," the musician remarked after receiving the vaccine.

Parton had previously said she would document the process of getting the vaccine to help show its safety. "When I get it, I'll probably do it on camera so people will know and I'll tell them the truth, if I have symptoms and all that," she told the Associated Press last month. "Hopefully it'll encourage people."