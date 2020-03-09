Dolly Parton would love to pose again for Playboy when she's 75: 'Boobs are still the same'

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Age is just a number, especially if you're Dolly Parton. The country icon turned 74 in January and she has no intention of slowing down. In fact, she said she'd love to pose for Playboy again for her next birthday.

"I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again,” she told 60 Minutes Australia recently. “See I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it’d be such a hoot if they’ll go for it — I don’t know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75.”

Parton first appeared on the magazine's October 1978 cover, wearing a strapless top and bunny ears, when she was 32. She was the first country star to grace the cover.

When asked if she'd wear the same outfit on the new cover, Parton joked, "Maybe! I could probably use it. Boobs are still the same.”

In the interview, the "Jolene" singer also talked about her cosmetic procedures.

“I’ve had about all the nips and tucks I can have," Parton said. "The good part with me though, I have my own look. I look kind of cartoonish and cartoons don’t really age that much.”

The star has always been open about her looks, and even once famously quipped, “It costs a lot to look this cheap."

Parton has been promoting her new A&E documentary special, Biography: Dolly, which will touch on her early career through the recent 50th-anniversary celebration at the Grand Ole Opry. The project, debuting April 12, will include interviews from her famous friends, including her 9 to 5 costars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Parton was also behind the anthology drama series Heartstrings, which revolved around some of her most famous tracks. It premiered Nov. 22 on Netflix.

