Proceeds from the pair's "Kindness is Queen" collection benefit Parton's Imagination Library and The Nina West Foundation.

Music icon Dolly Parton and RuPaul's Drag Race superstar Nina West have been werkin' 9 to 5 for a good cause.

EW can exclusively reveal that the pair has partnered for an upcoming line of apparel and accessories called the "Kindness is Queen" collection — comprised of an enamel pin, T-shirt, and tote bag — which will be sold for a limited time to benefit LGBTQ+ youth and children's literacy.

Proceeds from collection sales will benefit Parton's Imagination Library, which provides free books to children, and the Nina West Foundation, which supports organizations and services that support LGBTQ+ youth and families.

“When I approached Dolly with the idea for a collaboration between the Nina West Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, I was looking for an opportunity to continue to spread my message of kindness while building on the work I’ve done through my foundation supporting youth and families," West said in an exclusive statement to EW. “Dolly is the Ultimate Queen of Kindness, and I am so thrilled that she agreed to this collaboration! We both want to spread the message that 'Kindness is Queen,' and that being kind is something that is desperately needed in our world right now!”

Prior to working together on the "Kindness is Queen" collection, West — who finished RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 in sixth place before taking the Miss Congeniality crown — enlisted Parton for a special guest appearance during May's Drag Race season 12 finale, where Parton helped West crown her Miss Congeniality successor in a hilarious video segment taped from the singer's personal drag closet.

West, an Ohio native whose raised $2.5 million for charitable causes across the last decade, also exclusively debuted her voice role in the short film Coaster with EW earlier this week. In celebration of the premiere, West is set to host a special Coaster viewing party on EW's Instagram Live this Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Items from the "Kindness is Queen" collection are available now on West's website.

