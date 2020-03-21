Dolly Parton, Billy Ray Cyrus, and more celebrities react to Kenny Rogers' death

Image zoom Paul Harris/Getty Images

The country music world has lost a legend as Kenny Rogers, the icon known for hits like “Island in the Stream” and “The Gambler,” died on Thursday at 81. And country stars are coming together to mourn his loss.

Roger's “Islands in the Stream” collaborator Dolly Parton took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute. "You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone," she wrote. "I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you, dolly."

Billy Ray Cyrus shared a photo of himself, his daughter Miley Cyrus, Parton, and Rogers with his own tribute. "No one bridged the gap between country and pop more often and better than Kenny Rogers," he wrote. "He will be missed, but his music and diverse style of story telling will live on forever."

Jason Aldean shared a throwback photo of Rogers with the caption, "I woke up this morning to the news that Kenny Rogers passed away. The first concert I ever attended was his back in the early 80’s and it forever changed my life. I had the pleasure of meeting and talking to him a few times over the years and I am so grateful to have spent a few moments with him. He was an icon that helped bring in a whole new audience to country music and he forever changed the game for all of us. He will always be missed and remembered..... R.I.P. Gambler."

Meanwhile Black Shelton took to Twitter to share his thoughts. "I can’t express on twitter the impact Kenny Rogers the artist and the man had on me," he wrote. "He was always very kind and fun to be around. Rest In Peace Gambler..."

"Kenny, Go rest high on that mountain," Reba McEntire wrote on Instagram. "Please tell mama and daddy hi for me. Thank you for your friendship and your love. We are going to miss you but we are so happy you’re singing with the Angels in heaven. Can’t wait to see you again one of these days. Rest in peace my friend."

And Zac Brown Band shared a throwback video of Rogers on Twitter. "Low quality clip, high quality man. Your music will live on forever," the caption reads.

Rogers family confirmed his death on Friday on Twitter. "The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81," the tweet read. "Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family."

Rogers is survived by wife Wanda and five children -- daughter Carole, sons Christopher and Kenny, and twins Jordan and Justin.

