Doja Cat dresses as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette at 2023 Met Gala

Doja Cat had the purr-fect outfit at this year's Met Gala.

This year's theme honored late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, and the singer made waves with her look, which channeled Lagerfeld's beloved white Burmese cat, Choupette.

Per Harper's Bazaar, the ensemble, which can be seen below, features a hooded gown by Oscar de la Renta that includes 350,000 silver and white bugle beads that took over 5,000 hours of work to create. Fittingly, it features cat ears and a white feathered train which gives the look a touch of fluffiness befitting of the feline.

Doja Cat also appears to have cat-inspired claws for nails, and her makeup features (what else?) a cat-eye eyeliner and feline nose effect. The outfit is completed with a diamond headpiece, bracelet, and rings.

Doja Cat attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Doja Cat attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.' | Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

Many were wondering if Choupette herself would make an appearance at the annual fête given the year's theme, but the feline took to her Instagram to explain her absence on Monday.

"A million thanks to all of you my fans, animal lovers & Daddy's admirers. You have all shown the kindest enthusiasm and unconditional support, I say MERCI," the cat shared. "Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home. We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him."

Doja Cat was not the only one who paid homage to Choupette. Shortly after she arrived, Jared Leto showed up in a full cat costume modeled after the feline.

Choupette has yet to weigh in on either likeness on her official Instagram.

Other celebrities who have taken part in this year's Gala, dubbed "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," include Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh, Ke Huy Quan, and many more.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.