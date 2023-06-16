DJ Khaled's surfing injury left him in 'so much pain,' but at least it improved his golf swing

Not even a serious wipeout can keep DJ Khaled off the golf course.

The Grammy-winning artist, avid linksman, and overall bon vivant recently suffered an injury while riding an electric surfboard in Turks and Caicos, but he's doing his best to push through the pain — and work on his long game.

Since Sunday night, Khaled has been chronicling the saga on social media. "I'm getting a massage right now because I hurt myself yesterday surfing," he explained from a massage table. "I actually have the footage of me falling, flying in the sky, hitting the board on my rib, and belly flopping on the water… I'm in so much pain that I tried to golf up this morning, and I played, I made it to like the eighth hole and then I had to stop myself."

Later that day, Khaled shared the footage of his tumble before offering another video update of him seeing a doctor and getting X-rays to assess the damage to his body.

"I'm just hoping it's just a bruised muscle or just a bruise," he said. "I just want to make sure the bone ain't broken because I've been up 48 hours and I haven't slept. This morning I tried to explain to them that the pain is high-level."

Despite the injury and high-level pain, Khaled couldn't stay away from the golf course. Several more Instagram videos captured him hitting the links, while still offering updates on the situation and making note of his discomfort.

"The doctor said I got a big, real bad bruise," Khaled said in one video. "They said on the bone they've seen a little line on one of the bones, they're not sure if it's a fracture, so I'm gonna double-check."

The All I Do Is Win producer explained that despite the potential fracture, he intends to play golf every day, as the sport offers a reprieve from his daily stresses. "I do need to rest it up, but I have to play golf," he insisted. "I have to play golf for a lot of reasons. For my mind, my peace. I'm in pain, I can't even lie to y'all, but I feel like I'm supposed to fight through this pain."

Khaled added that the injury is in fact making him a better player: "I got the big injury, but it's actually making my swing super-smooth."

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: DJ Khaled attends Michelob Ultra & Netflix “Full Swing” Premiere & Super Bowl After Party on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA) DJ Khaled | Credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty

As his 34 million Instagram followers know very well, Khaled is far from shy about his beloved hobby, and has even coined a catchphrase to celebrate it: "Let's go golfing!"

"Every day after I wake up and pray, I'm screaming it," Khaled told Golfer's Digest recently. "If the weather's beautiful, I jump out on my balcony and scream, 'Let's go golfing!' My kids are running around the house, 'Let's go golfing!' I'm screaming it on my Instagram, 'Let's go golfing!' I walk outside. I jump in my car, and if I'm at a traffic light, my fans pull the windows down and start screaming, 'Let's go golfing!' If I'm at a concert, they're screaming, 'Let's go golfing!'"

The musician went on to explain that he is 100 percent serious and committed to the sport. "I want to be clear: This is not a joke," he said. "This is something that's part of my life. Everywhere I go they scream 'Let's go golfing!' It's just something that comes out of my soul and my heart. It's a beautiful slogan that came from a true organic space in my life, and you're gonna see a lot of things with 'Let's go golfing!' You're gonna see some beautiful things."