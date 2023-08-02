Sophia Nahli Allison claims she exited her role as the director of Love, Lizzo after only two weeks because she “was treated with such disrespect.”

Director who quit Lizzo doc calls singer 'a narcissistic bully,' claims she 'built her brand off of lies'

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison claims she has firsthand experience with the alleged "extremely toxic and hostile working environment" created by pop sensation Lizzo.

Hours after three former backup dancers filed a lawsuit against Lizzo — alleging sexual harassment, weight-shaming, and a toxic work environment — Allison revealed on Instagram that she exited her role as the director of the Love, Lizzo documentary after only two weeks of working with the singer.

"Lizzo creates an extremely toxic and hostile working environment and undermines the work, labor and authority of other Black and brown womxn in the process," Allison claimed in a followup post on Wednesday. "Notice how the documentary ended up being directed by a cis white man."

She went on to claim that Lizzo is a "narcissistic bully" who "has built her brand off lies."

"I was excited to support and protect a Black woman through the documentary process but quickly learned her image and 'message' was a curated facade," Allison wrote. "I stand with the dancers and anyone who has had similar experiences working with her and her team. These working conditions are not ok."

Representatives for Lizzo did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The lawsuit from three former dancers was filed Aug. 1 in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Lizzo, her production company, and the captain of her dance team, Shirlene Quigley. Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez have alleged sexual, religious, and racial harassment, in addition to disability discrimination, assault, false imprisonment, and more. Two of the three dancers in the suit were later fired from her crew, while the third chose to resign.

In her initial post responding to this news, posted on Tuesday, Allison wrote that she was "treated with such disrespect" by the Grammy winner after traveling with her for two weeks, having "witnessed how arrogant and unkind she is."

She added, "I was not protected and was thrown into a shitty situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you fucking can and I'm so grateful I trusted my gut. I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt but I've healed."

Amongst the complaints listed in the lawsuit, the dancers specifically point to alleged instances of Lizzo weight-shaming, verbally attacking, and pressuring them into sexual situations.

"Reading these reports made me realize how dangerous of a situation it was," Allison said of her time working with the singer. "This kind of abuse of power happens far too often. Much love and support to the dancers."

