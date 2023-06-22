Barry Gibb and Renée Fleming are also set to be honored at this year's ceremony.

Five legendary entertainers are set to be recognized for their cultural and artistic impact as part of this year's Kennedy Center Honors.

On Thursday, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts unveiled its star-studded lineup of honorees, which includes actor and comedian Billy Crystal, vocalist Dionne Warwick, rapper, singer, and actor Queen Latifah, soprano singer Renée Fleming, and Bee Gees member Barry Gibb.

The event, which will be hosted by past honoree Gloria Estefan, will also pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Billy Crystal; Queen Latifah; Dionne Warwick Billy Crystal; Queen Latifah; Dionne Warwick | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic; Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"I am overwhelmed to be part of this fantastic group of artists. I started performing when I was five years old, making my parents and family laugh. Those laughs have carried me my entire life and career," Crystal said in a statement. "I so wish they could be at the Kennedy Center for this glorious occasion. It has been a thrilling lifetime of performing in so many different arenas and my heart is full of gratitude to the Kennedy Center, my wife Janice, my children and grandchildren, our family and friends, and all the amazing people I've had the pleasure to work with. And finally, of course, my wonderful fans."

In her own statement, Queen Latifah explained that she was "humbled" to be among this year's recipients. "When we started on this journey decades ago, we were often told, 'No'. No, you won't be able to leave New Jersey. No, if you rap you can't sing. No, singers can't become actresses. No, actors can't also produce," she said. "To now be recognized amongst so many multi-hyphenates feels unbelievable, not for just me and my team, but for our community. The work the Kennedy Center does is immeasurable so I'm beyond grateful for this recognition."

Warwick added, "I'm exceptionally happy to be honored by the Kennedy Center. It's very exciting to be recognized for my contributions to the music industry for the past 60 years."

The Kennedy Center Honors recognize the lifetime achievements of artists who have "made profound contributions to the cultural life of our nation," Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein said in a statement. The recipients are chosen each year by the Kennedy Center's board of trustees.

Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter stated, "This year's slate represents an extraordinary mix of individuals who have redefined their art forms and demonstrated remarkable tenacity and authenticity in becoming an original. Each of them has explored new terrain, stretched artistic boundaries, and most importantly, committed to sharing their gifts with the world."

The 46th annual Kennedy Center Honors is typically held at Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. The event will be held on Dec. 3 and air at a later date on CBS and Paramount+.

