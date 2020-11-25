Soccer icon Diego Maradona dies at age 60

Sports icon Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, according to the BBC.

One of the most talented and famous soccer players of all-time, Maradona passed away after suffering a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. Maradona was the subject of a 2019 documentary, Diego Maradona, directed by Senna filmmaker Asif Kapadia.

Maradona represented Argentina at four World Cups, captaining the team to victory at the 1986 event in Mexico. In all, the attacking midfielder scored 34 goals in 91 appearances for his country. Maradona also won two Serie A titles in Italy with Napoli.

The soccer player was a controversial figure. At the 1986 World Cup, Maradona appeared to score a goal against England after illegally using his arm and later claimed he had been helped by the "Hand of god." The Argentinian was also sent home early from the 1994 World Cup as a result of testing positive for the drug ephedrine.

Former England soccer captain Gary Lineker is among those who have paid tribute to Maradona.

"Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died," Lineker wrote on Twitter. "By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RIPDiego"