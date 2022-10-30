Diddy hijacks Halloween with a eerily spot-on Heath Ledger Joker costume — flamethrower and all

The mo' money he comes across, the better costumes we see.
By Lester Fabian Brathwaite October 30, 2022 at 05:13 PM EDT
Diddyformer human, current frequency, King of Halloween — went all out this Spooky Season, channeling a pitch perfect Heath Ledger for his Dark Knight-era Joker transformation.

The hitmaker and all-around bon vivant was unrecognizable as the Clown Prince of Crime, cackling his pancaked face off, hanging out of cop cars, and brandishing an actual flame thrower on Saturday night.

Diddy was unrecognizable as The Joker on Halloween weekend
| Credit: Frank Vasquez / BACKGRID

"It's not about the money," Diddy captioned some photos from the night in question. "It's about sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!!"

It's a bit about the money. Not many people can go around with a flamethrower out on these streets.

Diddy also posted a series of videos showing him wreaking mayhem all over town and having a ball doing it.

Sean "Joker" Combs even caught Tyler, the Creator unawares, stopping his SUV in the middle of the street. "This is top tier," the rapper said of Diddy's costume before speeding off, lest he found the joke was on him.

"Why so serious?" the multi-hyphenate entrepreneur captioned this post.

Ledger won a posthumous Oscar for his portrayal in 2008's The Dark Knight. Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for his Joker from the 2019 Todd Phillips film, which has an upcoming musical sequel co-starring Lady Gaga. Since that film is a musical and Diddy clearly has the maniacal chops and the pop catalogue, why not toss him in there along with Catherine Keener? He can't possibly make Joker: Folie à Deux any more or less weird.

