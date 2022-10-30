The mo' money he comes across, the better costumes we see.

The hitmaker and all-around bon vivant was unrecognizable as the Clown Prince of Crime, cackling his pancaked face off, hanging out of cop cars, and brandishing an actual flame thrower on Saturday night.

Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - P. Diddy runs through the streets of Hollywood dressed as The Joker after attending Lenny's Halloween Party. Pictured: P. Diddy BACKGRID USA 30 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Frank Vasquez / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Diddy was unrecognizable as The Joker on Halloween weekend | Credit: Frank Vasquez / BACKGRID

"It's not about the money," Diddy captioned some photos from the night in question. "It's about sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!!"

It's a bit about the money. Not many people can go around with a flamethrower out on these streets.

Diddy also posted a series of videos showing him wreaking mayhem all over town and having a ball doing it.

Sean "Joker" Combs even caught Tyler, the Creator unawares, stopping his SUV in the middle of the street. "This is top tier," the rapper said of Diddy's costume before speeding off, lest he found the joke was on him.

"Why so serious?" the multi-hyphenate entrepreneur captioned this post.

Ledger won a posthumous Oscar for his portrayal in 2008's The Dark Knight. Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for his Joker from the 2019 Todd Phillips film, which has an upcoming musical sequel co-starring Lady Gaga. Since that film is a musical and Diddy clearly has the maniacal chops and the pop catalogue, why not toss him in there along with Catherine Keener? He can't possibly make Joker: Folie à Deux any more or less weird.