The 97-year-old actor slid into a gate last Wednesday, but a medical evaluation showed no signs of serious injury.

Dick Van Dyke got into a car accident in Malibu last Wednesday, EW has confirmed.

Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle traffic collision in the Los Angeles area, which has been experiencing record rainfall, and found the 97-year-old actor behind the wheel of the car that had slid into a gate.

Members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department who had also responded to the call gave Van Dyke a medical evaluation and sent him on his way.

Van Dyke was bleeding from the nose and mouth and may have suffered a concussion, reported TMZ, which broke the news. However, he was treated by paramedics at the scene and not taken to a hospital. Someone came to pick him up so that he didn't have to drive himself home.

Dick Van Dyke accepts the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television presented by Swarovski onstage at the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards Dick Van Dyke at the 2017 Britannia Awards | Credit: Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images

Representatives for Van Dyke did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment about his status.

Born in 1925, Van Dyke has had an illustrious entertainment career that has spanned decades. He originated the role of Albert Peterson in the musical Bye Bye Birdie on Broadway, a performance that earned him a Tony. He rose to greater prominence with The Dick Van Dyke Show, working with costar Mary Tyler Moore and show creator Carl Reiner from 1961-1966. He also delivered an iconic performance as Bert in the 1964 movie Mary Poppins, a part he reprised for its 2018 sequel, Mary Poppins Returns.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.