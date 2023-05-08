Dianna Agron responds to decades-long Taylor Swift relationship rumors

"I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue."

Dianna Agron isn't convinced she's the muse for "22" by Taylor Swift.

The former Glee star responded to fan speculation that she inspired the track from Swift's 2012 album Red in an interview with Rolling Stone published Sunday — and also laughed off decades-long rumors that she dated the Grammy-winning pop star.

"Me? Oh, if only!" Agron said when told she's long believed to have inspired the song. "That's more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song. But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!"

Agron — endearingly unfamiliar with the word "shipped," used by fans to pair celebrities as ideal couples — called the dating rumors "so interesting."

"I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue," she said. "That's funny."

Dianna Agron; Taylor Swift Dianna Agron; Taylor Swift | Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Agron and Swift were regularly photographed together between 2011 and 2012, prompting fan theories that the relationship might have been romantic.

In the wide-ranging interview, Agron also discussed her role in the upcoming Hulu drama film Clock, centered on a woman who enrolls in a clinical trial to fix her broken biological clock amid pressure to have children, and looked back on her time on Glee.

"I think it was a sliding scale of appropriate to terribly inappropriate, and especially if you're playing a character who people find to be attractive, or you are a young person who people find to be fit in a box that they would like to put you in, which is 'young and sexy,'" she said of being a young female star on the series. "That was the hardest thing for me to reconcile with."

As for Swift, the pop star has been in the midst of her Eras Tour and recently announced that the re-recorded version of her third studio album, Speak Now, would arrive July 7.

"I always looked at this album as my album, and the lump in my throat expands to a quivering voice as I say this," she wrote in a note. "Thanks to you, dear reader, it finally will be. I consider this music to be, along with your faith in me, the best thing that's ever been mine."

