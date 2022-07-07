Denzel Washington misses Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony after contracting COVID

Denzel Washington has missed out on the glory of attending the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony — at least for now.

The actor, along with 16 others, was set to be given the esteemed honor on Thursday but had to skip it on account of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, his rep confirms to EW. He will be given the award on a yet-to-be-determined future date.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors, per the White House's website.

"There's a man who couldn't be here today but wanted to be: Denzel Washington, one of our greatest actors in American history. Academy Awards, Golden Globes, Tony Awards, [and] wide acclaim and admiration from audiences and peers around the world," President Biden said during the ceremony on Thursday. "He couldn't be here with us today, but I'll be giving him this award at a later date when he's able to get here."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: Denzel Washington attends the 94th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage) Denzel Washington at the 94th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon | Credit: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Other honorees on Thursday included sports stars Megan Rapinoe and Simone Biles, and former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, among others. John McCain, Steve Jobs, and AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka all received the medal posthumously.

In a press release, President Biden said that Washington and his fellow honorees "demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation — hard work, perseverance, and faith."

The statement continued, "They have overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities — and across the world — while blazing trails for generations to come."

Washington is the most nominated Black actor in Academy Awards history, with 10 overall nods and two wins for Glory and Training Day. In addition to his work as an actor, he was also recognized on Thursday for serving as the national spokesperson for Boys & Girls Clubs of America for more than 25 years.