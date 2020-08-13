Dennis Quaid adopts a black cat named… Dennis Quaid

"I'm out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world."

It's a great day for the Dennis Quaids of the world.

According to local Virginia news station WSLS, actor Dennis Quaid has adopted a black cat from the Lynchburg Humane Society who is also named Dennis Quaid. Per the shelter's website, the cat is a 6-year-old male who just wants a life of endless movie marathons. "I may not live up to my dramatic and artistic actor namesake, I'd rather watch his movies with you curled up on the couch," the cat's description reads.

In an interview with WSLS, the actor said that he just couldn't resist his new furry friend. "It was really off the wall, but I just couldn't resist. I had to," Quaid said. "I'm out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world."

Quaid, who recently started a pet podcast called The Pet Show through his company Audio Up, hopped on a Zoom call with the shelter and his Pet Show cohost Jimmy Jellinek to meet the feline — and convince the shelter they weren't part of an elaborate hoax.

Everything eventually worked out, and it went so well in fact that Quaid had a suggestion for shelters everywhere: "Maybe they should start naming animals in shelters after different celebrities and see who bites," Quaid said.

According to the news station, Dennis Quaid, the cat, is being picked up this weekend to start its new life as a celebrity pet, and presumably, future podcast guest star.