The actress was reportedly "shaken up and terrified" after her vehicle was struck by a bullet.

Talk about a bad commute.

Actress and TV personality Denise Richards had a close call with road rage on her way to a Los Angeles film set Monday when an unidentified driver reportedly confronted her and her husband in traffic, shouted at them, and fired a gunshot into the rear end of their vehicle. No one was injured.

News of the incident was first reported Tuesday by TMZ, which included a photo of the bullet hole on the truck driven by Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers.

A spokesperson for Richards confirmed the incident to EW but declined to comment further. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told EW they had no information on the incident.

Denise Richards Denise Richards | Credit: Anna Webber/Getty

A source on the set of Richards' movie project told PEOPLE, "She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper and she went and filmed the whole day. She didn't want to not show up to work."

The source also said Richards, 51, and Phypers, 50, didn't initially realize their vehicle had been fired upon. "The guy had taken off by then, but when they realized the car was shot, they were really freaked out, and the production secured the scene," the source told PEOPLE. "Even though they were upset, [Richards] decided to stay and film. Her role was just a one-day deal."

Additional reporting by Maureen Lee Lenker.