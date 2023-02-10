"[It] was really f---ing scary!" says The Wild Things star about the November shooting.

Denise Richards describes being shot at on Los Angeles highway: 'I did not handle it well'

Appearing as a guest on Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM, Richards recalled the day she and her husband were met with bullets in what appeared to have been a road rage incident. Aaron Phypers, Richard's husband, was driving her to work when a bullet suddenly struck the back of the cab of their truck. As they kept driving, the shooter then followed them eventually blocking their vehicle in.

"It wasn't like we got cut off. It was just all of a sudden this guy was following us," said Richards, 51. "He was kind of aggressive, and Aaron tried to scootch over, and he pulled over and [the shooter] pulled over." She said Phypers then rolled down the window to confront the man.

"He put his hands up and goes, 'I don't know what you're upset at. I'm just trying to take my wife to work.'"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Denise Richards attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala Presented By Lifetime on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Meanwhile Richards admits she "started screaming like a lunatic. I did not handle it well. I was literally on the floor almost peeing my pants."

In fact, she says she started to jump out of the truck and run away, but Phypers pulled her back in. "He goes, 'If you run out of this truck, you're gonna get shot.'"

Realizing the danger they were in, she sat up and said, "Please, I don't know what we did, but he's just trying to take me to work." That's when the man looked at both of them, rolled up his window, and drove away, Richards said. She also says she believes the shooting was not road-rage provoked, but instead possibly mistaken identity.

At the time, a source on the set of Richards' movie project told PEOPLE, "She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper and she went and filmed the whole day. She didn't want to not show up to work."

