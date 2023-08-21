Demi Lovato embraces Poot meme with birthday cupcakes

Demi Lovato had a Pootiful 31st birthday.

The "Cool for the Summer" singer showed off several celebratory birthday treats on TikTok on Monday, including a batch of cupcakes bearing the infamous "Poot" meme.

"I just wanna show you guys my cakes, this one is so gorgeous, this one is so cute," the singer says before panning to the pièce de résistance, "and this one is so POOT!"

Poot has circulated the internet since it debuted on Tumblr in 2015. The meme is based on an unflattering image of Lovato on the red carpet at the 2014 Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium, which was then Photoshopped to make the singer's face appear more asymmetrical and bloated for comedic effect.

Poot quickly took on a life of its own, as users added a complex backstory to the character, deemed by many to be Lovato's long-lost twin who may or may not be locked in a basement — lore the singer referenced in a TikTok caption that said, "FREE POOT."

Demi Lovato referencing the Poot meme about her for her birthday

A couple weeks after the meme's debut, Lovato (who has returned to using she/her pronouns) responded negatively to its circulation, tweeting "Cool to see a s---ty angle turn into a meme that circulates the Internet to people's amusement ha." The singer later deleted the post.

Lovato's attitude toward her grotesque doppelganger seemed to shift beginning in 2017, as the singer tweeted a gif of the meme without a caption.

In 2018, Lovato tweeted that "Poot is locked up" because "She's allergic to sunlight."

Earlier this year, the singer revealed that she thought that Poot was an unaltered photo of herself when she first encountered it. "When Poot went viral, that actually sucked because I thought that was a real picture of me, and I was like 'oh no, that's a really bad angle,' Lovato told Harper's Bazaar. "But Poot was Photoshopped. Later, I felt better about it because I realized that wasn't my face but it was definitely weird when it went viral… it's really funny to look back on."

