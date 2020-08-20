Demi Lovato dedicates birthday to seeking justice for Breonna Taylor

Demi Lovato is dedicating her birthday to a very meaningful cause.

On Thursday, the pop star announced on Twitter that she's taking real action in the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed by Louisville, Ky., police officers in March while she was sleeping in her own home. "I'm so lucky to be here today and to have made it to my 28th birthday," she writes. "Join me in taking a stand for Breonna Taylor. #BlackLivesMatter"

Instead of simply circulating the hashtag/meme, Lovato shared a link to a Propeller campaign "in Breonna's honor" that includes real actionable items for people to do like sending prewritten letters to the Louisville mayor and chief of police, signing petition links, and donating money to the cause. "Today is my 28th birthday... a birthday that Breonna Taylor will never have the opportunity to experience," she says. "No matter how big or small you think your impact may be, if we all stand together we can help bring justice for Breonna Taylor."

On March 13, Taylor was killed when the police, executing a no-knock search warrant, arrived at her apartment shortly after midnight and fatally shot her. The three officers involved in the killing — Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove — were all placed on administrative reassignment but have not been criminally charged, and Hankison has been fired but is currently appealing his firing.