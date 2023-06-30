The Queen of Pop recently spent several days in the ICU with a bacterial infection.

Debi Mazar is a true-blue friend to Madonna.

The Younger actress is sharing some public well wishes and providing an update on the health of her longtime pal, who recently spent several days hospitalized in the intensive-care unit for a bacterial infection.

In a sweet Instagram post Thursday, Mazar wrote alongside a throwback photo of the duo, "Get well Sis! Rest, Restore, Reboot! Strongest gal I know."

Mazar added, "To all of her fans- Madonna is on the mend & home resting!"

Debi Mazar and Madonna Debi Mazar and Madonna | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Mazar's update will come as welcome news to fans of the Queen of Pop, after it was announced earlier this week that she was postponing her new tour shortly before its scheduled start date as a result of her hospitalization.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU," her manager, Guy Oseary, announced Wednesday. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Oseary added, "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

The Celebration tour, commemorating Madonna's 40 years in entertainment, was originally slated to kick off July 15 in Vancouver.

Madonna and Mazar have been friends for more than four decades, after first meeting at New York's Danceteria nightclub. Another Madonna pal, Rosie O'Donnell, shared a similarly positive update on the singer's health Wednesday. "She's feeling good," the TV star wrote, alongside a photo of her and Madonna doing a yoga pose back in the day.